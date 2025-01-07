Hearing on Name Change – Clarke

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Candice Gayle Clarke, Candice Gayle Clarke, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-457
Dept. 2
Jennifer B. Lint
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Candice Gayle Clarke to Candice Gayle Clarke-Jessop.
The hearing will be on February 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 31st day of December, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Michelle Goldman
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 1-8, 1-15, 1-22, 1-29-25.
MNAXLP
