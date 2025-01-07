Hearing on Name Change – Clarke

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Candice Gayle Clarke, Candice Gayle Clarke, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-457

Dept. 2

Jennifer B. Lint

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Candice Gayle Clarke to Candice Gayle Clarke-Jessop.

The hearing will be on February 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 31st day of December, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Michelle Goldman

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 1-8, 1-15, 1-22, 1-29-25.

MNAXLP