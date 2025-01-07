Hearing – County Septage PER

Public Hearing-Ravalli County

FOR: Septage Treatment and Composting Preliminary Engineering Report

The Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Wednesday January 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM at the Ravalli County Commissioners Chambers, Ravalli County Administrative Center, 215 S 4th St, Suite A, Hamilton, MT 59840 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the on-going Septage Treatment and Composting Preliminary Engineering Report. The County’s consulting engineer, Morrison-Maierle, will provide an overview of the planning process, summarize the existing and future conditions, and discuss deficiencies of the septage treatment systems with Ravalli County. All attendees will have the opportunity to express their opinions regarding this project. Public attendance is encouraged. Written comments may be submitted to Aaron McConkey, Morrison-Maierle, Inc., 1055 Mount Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

If you would like more information, contact the Commissioner’s Office at 406-375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 1-8, 1-15-25.

MNAXLP