Hearing – Airport Lease Recording Fees

Public Hearing-Ravalli County

Fee Increase

FOR: Airport Lease form – recording fees

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S.4th Street, Third Floor Commissioners Conference Room, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose for this public hearing is to take public comment and make a decision, by Resolution, to amend the recording fee for the Ravalli County Airport Lease form.

If you would like more information contact the Commissioner’s Office at 406-375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

