Florence basketball defeats Stevi, Corvallis

by Scott Sacry

Florence basketball is off to a strong start to the 2024-2025 season. The Florence girls have won six straight games and have a 7-1 record. The Falcons are currently ranked #8 in the latest girls Class B 406mtsports.com poll.

Florence head coach Shane Meinhold has a well-rounded team with a deep bench, with multiple girls capable of leading the team on any given night.

The Florence boys lost their first three games, but the team is starting to find their form and have won five games in a row and have a 5-3 record on the season.

Florence head coach Shea Bradshaw’s team has a good mix of youth and experience and the team is full of athletes who compete hard and know what it takes to win.

These two Florence teams faced off against Bitterroot Valley foes Stevensville and Corvallis last week. Florence won all four games, as both the girls and boys teams defeated the Class A ‘Jackets and the Class A Blue Devils.

Florence 76, Stevensville 15

On Tuesday, January 7, the Florence girls played at Stevensville. The deep and experienced Falcon girls were too much for the young and inexperienced ‘Jacket girls. Florence was up 31-7 after the first quarter and 57-10 at halftime and cruised to the lopsided victory.

For Florence, Maggie Schneiter led the scoring with 12 points, Madigan Hurlbert had 10, Ali Meinhold scored 9, Jaden Fisher had 9, Kenzy Pickering had 9, Kendyl Meinhold had 8, Emory Ralston had 7, Shelby Crocker scored 6, Taylor Pyette had 4, and Alex Nelson added 2.

Florence 53, Corvallis 27

On Thursday, January 9, the Florence girls traveled to Corvallis. The game was close in the first half as Florence led 25-14 at halftime. Florence outscored Corvallis 22-4 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead en route to a 26-point victory.

For Florence, Kenzy Pickering led the way with 12 points, Emory Ralston had 10, Maggie Schneiter had 8, Madigan Hurlbert and Jaden Fisher each scored 7, Ali Meinhold had 4, Kendyl Meinhold and Shelby Crockern each had 2, and Taylor Pyette added 1.

Florence 68, Stevensville 37

On Thursday, January 9, the Stevensville boys hosted Florence. The Falcons outscored the ‘Jackets 32-8 in the second quarter and rolled to the 68-37 victory.

Florence got big games from Brody Duchien and Jake Schneiter. Duchien scored 19 points while Schneiter had 18. Also for Florence, Bridger Alexander and Kade Anderson each had 8, Mason Arlington had 6, Levi Winters had 5, and Mose Smith added 4.

Florence 67, Corvallis 44

On Saturday, January 11, the Florence boys hosted Corvallis and won 67-44. Florence led 19-16 after a competitive first quarter, then the Flacons slowly distanced themselves from the Blue Devils over the next three quarters to gain the 23-point victory.

Florence had a well-rounded attack. Jake Schneiter led the way with 18 points, Brody Duchien had 13, Bridger Alexander had 11, Levi Winters had 10, Mason Arlington and Mose Smith each had 6, and Schoenfeld Grant added 2.