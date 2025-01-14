Corvallis Sewer – Hearing on Fee Increase

PUBLIC NOTICE

Corvallis County Sewer District

The Board of Directors of the Corvallis County Sewer District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 5:30 pm for the purpose of taking public comment on a proposed resolution to increase the one-time service fee for new connections to the wastewater treatment system from the current fee $5,000.00 connection fee to $10,000.00 connection fee. The public hearing will be held at the Corvallis Fire Station #1, 317 Woodside Cutoff Road, Corvallis Mt.

For written comments, please send letters to PO Box 134 Corvallis Mt 59828 or by email to ccsdmontana@outlook.com. For more information, please call Erik Hoover at 406-530-5953.

