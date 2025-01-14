Bitterroot Health CEO joins Montana Hospital Association Board

John Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Bitterroot Health, has been elected to the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) Board of Trustees. Bishop will serve as Trustee for Region 1, covering Northwestern Montana and including Ravalli County. His two-year term began Jan. 1.

A Montana native, Bishop joined Bitterroot Health as CEO in 2018. Previously, he served in leadership roles in several hospitals in Oregon, and as CEO of Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy from Montana State University.

During his tenure at Bitterroot Health, Bishop has led several transformative projects that have significantly expanded access to both primary and specialized care in the Bitterroot Valley. Notable achievements under his leadership include the opening of a state-of-the-art Dialysis Center, a new primary care facility in Darby offering urgent care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy services, and a comprehensive clinic in Stevensville featuring primary care, urgent care, imaging, laboratory services, a rehabilitation center with a therapy pool, and specialty services. Additionally, Bishop spearheaded the development of the new Oncology, Infusion, and Wound Care Center in Hamilton and introduced new specialties such as Midwifery, Nephrology, Neurology, ENT, and more.

The MHA Board Trustees serve as the primary decision-making body of the association. As an MHA Board Region Trustee elected by fellow members, Bishop joins a group of dedicated healthcare leaders from across that state that guide MHA to meet its mission to advocate for the interests of members in their efforts to improve the health status of the communities they serve.

“I am honored to serve on the Montana Hospital Association Board of Trustees and represent the Bitterroot Valley on a statewide level,” said Bishop. “This opportunity allows me to collaborate with healthcare leaders across Montana to ensure our communities have access to the highest quality care. At Bitterroot Health, we’ve made great strides in improving and adding new services, expanding access to care for the people of the Bitterroot Valley, and I’m excited to bring that same commitment to advancing healthcare for all Montanans through my work with the MHA.”.

For more information about MHA Boards and Councils, visit mtha.org.