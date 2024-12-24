Three Mile Community Center faced with parking lot problem

by Kristin Kruse

As you pull into the parking lot of the Three Mile Community Center northeast of Stevensville, you will most likely see people out enjoying Ambrose Creek Park, which surrounds the new facility that opened in 2022. There are paths for walking, playground equipment, a soccer and baseball field and a newly resurfaced tennis court, with the Bitterroot Mountain Range as a stunning backdrop. The park and the community center are both owned by the Lone Rock Park District and are managed by the Three Mile Community Senior Center, which is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2012. The organization is dedicated to serving the Lone Rock community; however, anyone is welcome to enjoy the facility. There is an offering of a multitude of activities such as community coffee every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning from 7:30-8:30. There is also bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:45 p.m. The building is available for events, private and public, and hosts three craft fairs a year. It is used for weddings, baby showers and recently a murder mystery dinner.

Joyce Pando serves as Chair on the board and explains a serious problem the Center is facing.

“Our parking lot is in desperate need of being re-graded and repaved,” said Pando. “During the winter it becomes a skating rink and when it rains it’s like a river. There is a real issue about safety and it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

According to Pando, the paving project costs are in the $100K range and the goal is to complete the project with no impact to taxpayers.

“So far we have raised $5K, which is a long way from our goal,” said Colleen Schmiedeke, secretary. “The park has been here for 25 years. It’s outdated and needs to be upgraded. We are hoping that community members will come forward and help. We are very flexible. We are not just looking for cash donations, anyone who could donate time, machinery or materials would be very helpful.”

Keeping our community resources alive is a group effort. For many people the Center is a way to stay engaged and active, and safety issues such as this could prevent community members from attending functions and activities.

How can you help? There are several ways; reserve the center for your next party or function, make a cash donation, become a member or offer up your professional services to help with the project. To learn more about how to lend a hand, visit 3milecc.org or contact Colleen Schmiedeke at 406-544-4994. Everything helps!