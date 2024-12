Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Park River Storage located at 17 Red Ranch Rd. Stevensville MT 59870 intends to hold an Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale shall occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 1/2/2025 at 10:30AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Unit #126. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice.

