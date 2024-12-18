Hearings – Hamilton Planning & Zoning

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BEFORE THE HAMILTON PLANNING BOARD & ZONING COMMISSION, AND HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

Subdivision Proposal 2024-01, Zone Map Amendment Request 2024-01 & Annexation Petition 2024-01 – A proposal by Bitterroot Stock Farm Holdings, LLC represented by Joe Dehnert of IMEG corporation, to annex tract of land, subdivide into 115 lots, and establish a zoning designation of Residential High-Density District / Planned Unit Development (RH/PUD).

The property is approximately 26.32 acres currently outside the incorporated limits of the City of Hamilton, located northwest of the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Eastside Highway (State Route 269). The property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID #610284 and Geocode 13-1468-19-1-01-27-0000, and is legally described as:

Parcel 4A of CS – 789939-R, a portion of Parcel 4 of Certificate of Survey No. 743476, records of Ravalli County, located in the southeast one-quarter (SE ¼) of Section 19, Township 6 North, Range 20 West, Principal Meridian Montana, Ravalli County, Montana.

The purpose of these public hearings is to consider the proposed subdivision, zone map amendment request, and annexation petition.

The Hamilton Planning Board and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing during a joint meeting on the proposed subdivision and zone map amendment request on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 5:30 PM on the 2nd Floor of Hamilton City Hall – 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings on the proposed subdivision, zone map amendment request and annexation petition on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings on the 2nd Floor of Hamilton City Hall – 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website at www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting the City Planner at mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net or City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net, both of whom may be reached by phone at (406) 363-2101.

Comments prior to the Planning Board and Zoning Commission joint meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Planning Board and Zoning Commission joint meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Written comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.

Full application and related materials are available on the City of Hamilton website at www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting the Planning Department.

