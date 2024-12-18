Hearing – Stevensville Parking Ordinances

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 172 amending chapter 24 and establishing a no parking zone at and around 515 Main Street, Stevensville, MT and Ordinance No. 173 repealing town code sections 10-117 through 10-125 and adopting new town code sections 10-126 through 10-131 regarding land use variances.

1st reading of Ordinance No. 172 and 173 will take place at the 01-09-25 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 172 and 173 will take place at the 01-23-25 Town Council Meeting.

Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 172 and 173 orally at the Public Hearing Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm and at the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 172 and 173 at the Public Hearing on January 23, 2025, at 6:30 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, email townclerk@townofstevensville.gov or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 12-18-24, 01-15-25.

