Hearing on Petiton for Probate – Guahunga

William J. Nelson, Esq. 

Nelson Law Office PLLC 

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

Telephone: (406) 363-3181 

Email: wmziplip@gmail.com  

Attorney for Petitioner, Tami Morgan 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN WAYNE GUAHUNGA, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-24-138

Dept. 2 

NOTICE OF HEARING OF PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, DETERMINATION AND HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tami Kay Morgan has filed in the above Court  and cause a Petition for the formal probate of the Will of Jonathan Wayne Guahunga, deceased, for determination of testacy and heirs, and for the appointment of Tami Kay  Morgan as Personal Representative of said Will and estate. For further information, the  Petition, as filed, may be examined in the office of the clerk of the above Court. 

Hearing upon said Petition will be held in said Court at Hamilton, Montana (205  Bedford Street, Suite B), on the 16TH day of January 2025, at the hour of 1:30 o’clock  a.m., at which time all interested persons may appear and object. 

Dated 17th day of December 2024 

/s/ Bill Nelson 

William J. Nelson, attorney for Petitioner 

Tami Kay Morgan

