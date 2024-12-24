Hearing on Name Change – Rosett

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Susanne Gillham Rosett, Mary Susanne Gillham Rosett, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000442-NC

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Mary Susanne Gillham Rosett to Hatchet Susie Rosett.

The hearing will be on January 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 9th day of December, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 12-25-24, 1-1, 1-8, 1-15-25.

MNAXLP