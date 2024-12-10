Hearing on Name Change – Galindo

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Tarcila Rangel Galindo, Tarcila Gloria Galindo, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-426
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Tarcila Rangel Galindo to Tarcila Gloria Galindo Cisneros.
The hearing will be on January 2, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 25th day of November, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 12-11, 12-18, 12-25-24, 1-1-25.
MNAXLP
