Hearing on Name Change – Galindo

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Tarcila Rangel Galindo, Tarcila Gloria Galindo, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-426

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Tarcila Rangel Galindo to Tarcila Gloria Galindo Cisneros.

The hearing will be on January 2, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 25th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 12-11, 12-18, 12-25-24, 1-1-25.

MNAXLP