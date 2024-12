CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT

The Board of Directors of the Corvallis County Sewer District will hold a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10:00 am – 317 Woodside Cutoff Road, with the following agenda: minutes approval, claims approval, construction update, staff reports, adjourn. This meeting is open to the public. There will be no other regular board meeting held in December.

