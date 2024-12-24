Bitterroot Health Foundation event raises $60k for local non-profits

The Bitterroot Health Foundation hosted its third annual Festival of Trees from November 29 through December 2 at the Bedford Building, downtown Hamilton. This year’s event marked a venue change from previous years, and attendees embraced the cozy downtown setting.

The event showcased 30 beautifully decorated trees and wreaths from local non-profit organizations, each adorned with unique themes, and many were paired with thousands of dollars in additional gifts. Participants sold their creations through live and silent auctions.

Eight hospital departments donated trees as well as 19 local non-profits: Daly Mansion, Ravalli County Junior Rodeo Association, Hamilton Players, Bitterroot Historical Society, Emma’s House, Darby Rodeo Association, Riding for Ravalli Kids, Bitterroot Humane Association, St. Mary’s Mission, Bitterroot CASA, Bitterroot Discovery Children’s Museum, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, VEO Guardians, Corvallis Middle School Student Council, Friends of Hamilton Schools Foundation, Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, Bitterroot Valley Kiwanis, Stevi Food Program, and BEAR.

The first evening, the public was welcomed to a lively “Karaoke and Ugly Christmas Sweater Party,” featuring a DJ playing holiday music while encouraging guests to take the stage.

The weekend continued with family-friendly activities, including cookie decorating, Teddy Bears in the Trees, and visits with Santa. Guests were treated to live Christmas music from a variety of local performers, such as a string quartet, an a cappella choir, a bell choir, and several children’s choir groups. Saturday night’s “Hot Toddies in the Trees” party added to the festive atmosphere. These activities were part of the Downtown Association’s broader efforts to draw visitors to Hamilton for holiday shopping.

Sunday night featured the annual Tree of Lights memorial event, which honored individuals served by Bitterroot Health Hospice. This annual heartfelt ceremony included reading over 100 names of local hospice patients, honored and remembered by family and friends.

Festivities concluded on Monday night with the Tree Buyers’ Banquet; over 120 guests enjoyed dinner before participating in the live and silent auction. The evening included a paddle-call auction, where attendees raised $17,000—surpassing the $10,000 goal—to purchase a Fluid

Management System for delicate surgical procedures. The excess funds were designated for a new mammography unit for the hospital.

By the end of the event, tree and wreath sales raised $20,200 for eight hospital clinics and $22,511 for 19 local non-profits. Combined with the $17,000 raised for hospital equipment, the total reached an impressive $60,000.

John Bishop, CEO of Bitterroot Health, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are pleased that this year’s Festival of Trees was so well received by the community. The guests and businesses

that attended the dinner were incredibly generous, and every dime of that $60,000 will be utilized locally and will benefit everyone in our entire valley.”

The Bitterroot Health Foundation thanks all attendees, volunteers, and sponsors who made the Festival of Trees a resounding success. Their support ensures vital resources and services remain accessible to the community.

For more information about the Bitterroot Health Foundation and its initiatives, or to donate online, visit bitterroothealth.org/GIVE or contact the Foundation directly: (406) 375-4674.