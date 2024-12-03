Advanced Storage Solutions Sale – Units 38 & 49

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given to the persons hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $40 and $740, Advanced Storage Solutions, located at 108 Westside Road, Hamilton MT 59840, will sell the contents of storage units #38, and #49, occupied by Tamara Valenzano, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Advanced Storage Solutions, Unit #38 and Unit #49 on Thursday, December 12th at 4 pm.

BS 12-4, 12-11-24.

MNAXLP