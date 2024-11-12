Wings helps horses, and people

by John Dowd

Horse culture runs as deep in Montana as the roots of the mountains. The history of the state, and the people that live here, love the story of horses. However, not everyone that lives here has the ability to give horses the care they need. For those who have grown up with horses, and begin to reach the age where they can’t care for their animals any longer, the options start to look bleak for the horses.

To fill this need, and to help the community look out for these horses, 10 years ago Deborah Lay started the nonprofit, Wings. Her program’s focus has become helping the valley’s elderly population as they become unable to care for their horses. According to Lay, it is becoming more common that the families that inherit these horses are less capable of, or interested in, housing these horses and caring for them. With their owners having died or having been moved into assisted living, many of these horses are elderly, themselves. When the elderly owners need to leave their land and horses, it can be devastating, especially when the future of their beloved horses is unknown. The horses are often euthanized.

“It can be hard enough for them to go into that next step of their lives,” said Lay. However, to know their horses will be taken care of can give people massive peace of mind. Wings works to house and care for these horses, and in some cases find them new homes.

Lay started this work based on an experience she had after a friend of hers died. That friend’s horses found themselves in the care of a family who did not know what to do with them. The family reached out to Lay, who helped them with the horses.

According to Lay, many of these horses are fine horses, and can be in good shape, though may be too old to be ridden. This is why, once contacted about a situation like this, the first thing Lay will do is visit the horses on the property. There, she will assess them to see if they are in good enough shape to transport. Sometimes, they are not, and Lay will recommend the horse be euthanized on the property. “It’s better to let them go in a place they know,” said Lay.

The nonprofit is a sanctuary for elderly horses, as well as a horse rescue, often taking in sick or lame horses. Some of these horses can be adopted, but that is not the main purpose of the nonprofit. According to Lay, they may adopt out only about four or five horses every year.

Information about adopting can be found on the organization website, where there is also a list of candidate animals. These candidates are listed because many of the horses on site have needs that people may not be able to meet. One example of this is the mini horses, which are often not adopted out, based on specific feed needs and health issues that arise in miniature and dwarf horses.

Though many of the horses cannot be ridden any longer, Lay says they are healthy enough to make fantastic and long lived companion horses. This can be important for the emotional and physical health of other horses.

The facility is home to 24 to 30 horses at any one time, including mini horses. According to Lay, the mini horses are difficult for most people to care for based on their specific dietary needs. These horse breeds often contract a disease similar to diabetes in humans, which is basically an insulin resistance. Lay said this is because mini horses do not need as much food as their full grown cousins, and they need leaner foods. These horses also cannot be kept on grass because they will eat too much.

After rescued horses have their health assessed, they are placed with other horses with similar needs. Wings can provide a number of services to their horses, due to Lay’s numerous certifications in horse nutrition and health. The only things they cannot do without outside help are major procedures, medical diagnosis, medications and farrier services.

Wings is always looking for volunteers. For those interested in lending a hand, interested parties will want to speak with Laura Weise, a Wings board member and the organization volunteer coordinator. Weise has been with the organization for three years. For her, “any little thing helps.” From monetary donations, to donations of time, “it all goes to the horses,” said Weise. She works with volunteers helping them learn and get their time with the horses. “It’s just a joy to be here. It’s my happy place. And, we love to have people come and visit.”

As for volunteer work, Weise said most of the work involves ranch chores. However, they also want their volunteers to get their “horse time,” spending quality time with the animals.

In fact, Lay is very committed to the emotional health benefits horses have for people. Equestrian therapy is a mission Lay has always been driven towards. Because of this, Wings is adding more ways to give back to the community, including creating a program for trafficked women to get “horse time.” The nonprofit already works with school children, veterans, disabled community members and more, mostly on a one-on-one basis. Some of their annual activities include taking horses to the Sapphire Lutheran Homes concert series and visiting several assisted living centers in the valley with the mini horses to visit elderly and people who are bedridden.

Wings wants to expand to more in-home visits for the elderly and is looking for partnerships to accomplish that. The community is always welcome to call and ask how Wings can bring horses into people’s lives.

Lay said this connection between people and horses is especially important for the elderly community members who have lost their horses. “They really miss that connection,” said Lay, and that is why they are a major focus for Wings.

Wings will be partnering with Blacksmith Brewing in Stevensville for a pint night called, “Sipping for Seniors.” The event earned the name because the donations will benefit the nonprofit’s senior equestrian residents. The pint night will take place November 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. The brewery will donate $1 for every pint sold. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Donations are welcome as well, and all will go to helping the horses. According to both Weise and Lay, the organization takes no administrative fees from any donations, meaning the two women make nothing for what they do. Because of this, and the expense in caring for so many horses, “we really rely on the community for support,” said Lay. She also added that all the horses they take on are from the Bitterroot Valley community only. “We focus just on the equine needs here.”

Parties interested in helping Wings can visit the website at www.wingsprograms.org.