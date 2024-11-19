Will Tester apologize?

by Jim Kalkofen, Stevensville

The voters retired Jon Tester. That wise choice proved Montana’s values ring loud and clear. It was the right choice.

Tester’s campaign ads were bold, audacious and judged by many as outright falsehoods. Tester’s ads may have come from his campaign or out-state groups (spending millions of dollars) attempting to keep his liberal seat cozied up to the masters directing his votes.

I am waiting on full-page ads apologizing to Senator-elect Tim Sheehy for the ugly and underhanded way he was treated. The blatant “lies” as Tim Sheehy described them were part of Tester’s vicious ads. However, I feel voters were turned off, and Tester’s campaign strategy may have even backfired.

At any rate, Montana is well represented for the next six years. Thanks to those who helped send Tim Sheehy to Washington DC. He will never be far from the Big Sky.