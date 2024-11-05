Ski film showing to benefit local land trust

by Nathan Boddy

If you thrive on the sensation of sailing down a mountain with boards on your feet, the three minute trailer of Matchstick Productions 2024 film: “Calm Beneath Castles,” will make you smile. You will feel a tingle in your stomach, just a bit, as you feel the drops, launches and flights of the camera as it chases skiers through a world of white. And while the three-minute trailer is definitely a treat to watch, skiers and boarders have a chance to take in the whole movie at the Rocky Mountain Grange on Saturday, November 22.

Local ski enthusiast Heather Menning is following up on the successful launch of what she hopes will become an annual ski film tradition for the Bitterroot Valley. In January, Menning brought the film, “The Land Of Giants,” to viewers with the help of sponsors and volunteers. With the ski season right around the corner, Menning says that she is excited to take this next step.

“Last year it was more successful than I thought it would be,” said Menning about her first step in launching the event. At that point, her hope for the event was to have fun, get fired up about the coming ski season, and to financially break even.

“It was almost a sell out crowd,” she said.

In recalling that inaugural event, Menning pointed out that the crowd was not only approaching sell-out size, but comprised of a surprising diversity of folks.

“It was really cool to see the mingling of the community.”

The well-being of the community, and the environment that it thrives within, is clearly important to Menning. She said that the success of the first film gave her the confidence to, “not only do it again, but to have it give back to the community as well.” And the way she’s chosen to do that in 2024 is by hosting the movie as a fundraiser for the Bitter Root Land Trust (BRLT), the organization that she has been a part of for the past 14 years.

“It is near and dear to my heart,” said Menning about the BRLT, adding that she has served it in capacities ranging from outreach to Vice President. She says that she is glad to have the film as an additional way to add to her support of the BRLT, so that the land trust can continue to do the work it does. Ultimately, she also sees the connection that exists between BRLT, the community and landscape it serves as being echoed within the film itself.

“This year it’s a bit more on the connection of the people to the mountain,” said Menning about “Calm Beneath Castles.”

“I thought it was a really nice connection to the land trust, with our mission being, protection of the land for agriculture as well as for recreational purposes.” The connection, she says, is about keeping people in touch with nature.

Matchstick Productions describes the film as, “a testament to their extraordinary skill, courage, and determination, showcasing their connection with nature and the tranquility they find beneath towering castles of snow,” and as portraying, “skiers’ relentless pursuit of their goals and their harmonious relationship with the mountains.”

But whether your connection to the mountain is by gracefully flying down SacJac Trees, or nervously snowplowing down Meadow Run, the positive vibes at a community showing of a ski film is sure to stoke you up.

The doors at the Rocky Mountain Grange will open at 6 p.m., allowing people to mingle, enjoy some food and drink and learn about BRLT before the movie starts by 7:00. The event will include door prizes, and a raffle. Menning says that Bitterroot Brewing has been a wonderful partner in helping to complete the event, and that other sponsors such as Lost Trail, Burton, LMNT, and MODL have generously stepped in as well.

To purchase tickets online, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/matchstick-productions-calm-beneath-castles-ski-film-tickets-1054527964529 or learn more by visiting the Facebook site for the event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/rocky-mountain-grange-116/matchstick-productions-ski-film/894574405617303/.