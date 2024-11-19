Postseason honors for Southwest A soccer

by Scott Sacry

The All-State and All-Conference teams for Class A soccer were announced, and numerous Bitterroot Valley soccer players were honored.

The following boys were chosen for All-State and First Team All-Conference: Evan Montague, M, Sr., Stevensville; David Beames, F, Sr., Stevensville; Dane Hayward, F, Sr., Hamilton; Cole Fowler, D, Sr., Stevensville; Jason Chaplin, D, Sr., Hamilton; Zach Olbrich, M, Sr., Hamilton; Silas Seibert, M, Sr., Stevensville.

Corvallis’ Eli Knight was First Team All-Conference.

The following boys made Second Team All-Conference: Christian Yaskus, D, Jr., Stevensville; Umar Sodagar, D, Sr., Stevensville; Jake Gavlak, D, Sr., Stevensville; Haven Oshell, M, Jr., Hamilton; Tyler Jette, M, Sr., Hamilton; Finn Dufresne, GK, Sr., Hamilton; Bode Pullum, M, 8th, Corvallis.

The following boys made Honorable Mention All-Conference: Braden Drye, GK, Fr., Stevensville; Andrew Standaert, D, Sr., Hamilton; Dawson Wildman, D, 8th, Corvallis.

The following Southwest A girls made the All-State and First Team All-Conference: Hannah Hughes, M, Sr., Hamilton; Anna Lewis, M, So., Hamilton; Greta Gantz, M, So., Hamilton; Ellie Hughes, M, So., Hamilton.

The following girls made First Team All-Conference: Lauren Nelson, D, Sr., Hamilton; Faray Wyche, GK, Sr., Corvallis; Addisen Nobi, M, Fr., Stevensville.

The following girls made Second Team All-Conference: Millie Schepp, D, Sr., Stevensville; Tricia Wilson, D, Sr., Hamilton; Kate Allen, D, So., Corvallis; Madigan Hurlbert, So., F, Stevensville.

The following girls made Honorable Mention All-Conference: Caitlin Nelson, D, Sr., Corvallis; Addison Henderson, M, 8th, Stevensville; Mia Faulk, GK, Jr., Hamilton.