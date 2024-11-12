Notice to Creditors – Sabo

William J. Nelson, Esq.
Nelson Law Office PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406) 363-3181
email: wmziplip@gmail.com
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA CAROL SABO, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-41-2024-119
Dept. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, David G. Niles, return receipt requested, c/o Nelson Law Office PLLC , 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 6th day of November 2024.
/s/ David G. Niles
Personal Representative
BS 11-13, 11-20, 11-27-24.
MNAXLP
