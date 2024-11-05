Nearly 425k Montana ballots received before Election Day

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said that nearly 425,000 absentee ballots had been received by county election offices as of 5 p.m. on Monday, November 4. More than 77 percent of the absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned entering Election Day.

“Friends, family, and neighbors across the state have ensured their voices will be heard in this historic election,” said Secretary Jacobsen. “Absentee voters can still deliver their ballot in person on Election Day.”

“Montanans choosing to cast their votes in person can review the hours and location of their polling place online at VoteMT.gov/voter-info,” Secretary Jacobsen continued. “Winter weather is forecasted on Election Day, so make a plan, drive safe, and join the hundreds of thousands of Montanans in choosing the leaders of our great state and nation.”

Polls will begin to open across the state at 7 a.m. on Election Day, closing at 8 p.m. County election offices statewide will begin to report results to the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website—https:// electionresults.mt.gov— following the close of polls.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.