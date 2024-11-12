Hearing on Name Change – Standing Rock

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing

Rock, Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing Rock, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-402

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing Rock to Michael SunBear Standing Rock.

The hearing will be on December 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 7th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

