Hearing on Name Change – Standing Rock

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing
Rock, Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing Rock, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-402
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Aleacia Abigail Ruby Standing Rock to Michael SunBear Standing Rock.
The hearing will be on December 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 7th day of November, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
