Hearing on Name Change – Snyder

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Kathryn Joyce Snyder, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000412-NC
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kathryn Joyce Snyder to Kathryn Joyce Armstrong.
The hearing will be on January 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 13th day of November, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Michelle Goldman
Deputy Clerk of Court
