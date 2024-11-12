Hearing on Name Change – Roy

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kirsten Joy Roy, Kirsten Joy Roy, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000390-NC

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kirsten Joy Roy to Kirsten Joy O’Leary.

The hearing will be on December 19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 8th day of November, 2024.

/s/ Jennifer B. Lint

District Court Judge

