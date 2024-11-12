Hearing on Name Change – Roy

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kirsten Joy Roy, Kirsten Joy Roy, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000390-NC
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kirsten Joy Roy to Kirsten Joy O’Leary.
The hearing will be on December 19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 8th day of November, 2024.
/s/ Jennifer B. Lint
District Court Judge
BS 11-13, 11-20, 11-27, 12-4-24.
MNAXLP
