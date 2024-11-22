Floodplain Permit Application FA-23-16

OG-24-11-452

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application (FA-23-16) for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is TDJ Brothers LLC. The project is proposing to construct an access road and install utilities to serve a residential building site at 1182 US-93 S, Hamilton, MT 59840 in Section 13, Township 05 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The access road and utilities will serve two proposed residences which will be constructed outside the FEMA regulatory floodplain. The utilities include installing underground electric and a septic drain line. All construction will be completed in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by December 4th, 2024 (Reference Application #FA-23-16).

