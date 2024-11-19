Ellison Ranch conservation easement adds protection to Burnt Fork area

The Ellison family of Stevensville has pursued the protection of their family ranch through a conservation easement in partnership with the Bitter Root Land Trust, honoring a legacy in Bitterroot agriculture that spans over six decades.

Situated northeast of downtown Stevensville, the new Ellison Ranch conservation easement adds another 344 acres in the Burnt Fork neighborhood that will be protected forever thanks to the conservation easement agreement. The ranch is a proximal expansion of the more than 7,000 acres of contiguous private conservation easements completed by local landowners in partnership with BRLT and other land trusts in the Burnt Fork – named after Burnt Fork Creek which starts in the Sapphire Mountains and flows through the neighborhood. The area has been used primarily for agriculture since the homesteading days.

“The Ellison Ranch features an amazing blend of very productive agricultural ground, exceptional water resources, and beautiful wildlife habitat,” says Melissa Odell, BRLT Lands Director. “The location couldn’t be better – close to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, other neighboring conserved private lands, and along Eastside Highway. This ranch really contributes a critical piece of irreplaceable open space to the Burnt Fork neighborhood that is protected forever. The Ellison family’s commitment to preserving this property for future generations is a gift to our community.”

Purchased by A.C. and Jean Ellison in 1960, the ranch has historically farmed hay and corn for silage to support a cow/calf operation. Bisected by North Burnt Fork Creek, the ranch has always been, and continues to be, critical habitat for wildlife including whitetail and mule deer, turkeys, great blue herons, a variety of waterfowl, great-horned owls, sandhill cranes, and many raptor species. A streamside restoration project along North Burnt Fork Creek allowed the family to fence both sides of the creek, protecting riparian vegetation and wildlife habitat to prevent streambank erosion from cattle.

“The decision of landowners like the Ellisons to protect open space for future generations plays a critical role in keeping our valley’s ranching legacy alive,” says Lauren Rennaker, BRLT Executive Director. “We are incredibly grateful for their vision to protect local agriculture in the Bitterroot Valley, and the sentiment will only grow with the generations after us. The foresight of the Ellisons and other landowners who conserve their land will surely be known, valued, and much appreciated by Bitterrooters long after us.”

Mike Ellison, son of A.C. and Jean, reflects on the need to expand protected lands in the Bitterroot Valley for wildlife and agriculture.

“Our family has lived in the Bitterroot for 70 years and has seen dramatic changes – not all of which are for the better,” said Mike. “As teenagers we could spend a day fishing on the Bitterroot River and not see another person. The project in 2011 to protect North Burnt Fork Creek was a small, but important step for wildlife conservation. Now it’s a visible reminder of the value of open space in the valley, and will give future generations a glimpse of what life was once like in this part of the last, best place.”

With a conservation easement now in place, there are permanent restrictions to the title of the property that limit future development opportunities on the land. The ranch will remain private property, and the conservation easement will remain with the land in perpetuity even through change of ownership. Like a majority of privately owned conserved lands across the valley protected by private landowners, the ranch is not open to the public to access.

“The easement combines protection for the wildlife the ranchland supports, a Montana lifestyle for future owners of the ranch, and continuation of the valley’s ongoing history in livestock and agriculture,” says Dan Ellison. “We are overjoyed that with the help of the Land Trust we were able to get this easement over the goal line and get it done.”

The project was made possible thanks in part to funding received from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Agricultural Land Easement (ALE) program and the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Program. With bond dollars passed by Ravalli County voters in 2022, the Open Lands Bond Program features an approval process that includes a comprehensive 5 phase review by the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Board, County staff, and the Board of County Commissioners.

“I’m delighted that our County Commission was supportive of our project, that the people of Ravalli County passed the Open Lands Bond, and to the members of the Open Lands Bond Board for being so supportive of the effort,” says Dan. “We hope that in the future, a young couple will be able to live on the ranch and start a family built around ranching values – hopefully another generation that’s attracted to the Montana lifestyle of agriculture, livestock and open space that would continue to use and care for the ranch as it’s been used for decades.”