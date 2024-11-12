Concerns voiced about Hamilton Witches Brigade ‘observer’

by Nathan Boddy

The Hamilton City Council, which met on Monday, November 4th, due to the planned closure of city offices for Election Day, met within the conference room of the city’s new fire station at 247 Foxfield. Although the agenda was full, the majority of those in attendance were there on account of the widely seen and discussed presence of several people at the annual ‘Witches Brigade’ ride in Hamilton, on October 26th.

The Witches Brigade began about 10 years ago as an informal gathering of costumed women to celebrate the Halloween season before riding and ‘swarming’ on bicycles throughout the streets of Hamilton as witches, occasionally throwing candy to onlookers. The event was an immediate success and has since been copied in communities both within Montana and nationwide. The Witches Brigade is usually held on the Saturday prior to Halloween and has grown from several dozen to hundreds of area Halloween enthusiasts seeking a moment of camaraderie and dance before spilling into the town’s business establishments.

On October 26th, however, some of those in attendance were put on high alert by the presence of a man dressed in camouflage, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and openly displaying an AR-15-style rifle. The man’s uniform, which identified him by the last name, Schiewe, also bore a patch citing Psalm 144:1, which begins, “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

The Hamilton Police Department and Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department dispatched officers to the park to speak with Schiewe. In a video obtained by the Bitterroot Star, Schiewe can be heard explaining to the officers that he was there for, “anybody that was willing to hear the gospel.” When asked why he needed the firearm, Schiewe replied, “My protection. Also just my 2nd Amendment right.”

Multiple attendees report having spoken with Schiewe and likewise being told that he was there, either to “tell people about Jesus,” or that, “Jesus died for your sins.” It is unclear if Schiewe was there in response to the gathering of women in witch costumes, but many in attendance reported having felt threatened. Though more than one person requested of the Bitterroot Star that they be allowed to remain anonymous, the majority of the comments expressed the sentiment that those attending the event felt intimidated and threatened and that was unwarranted and not right for Hamilton and Ravalli County.

The Bitterroot Star has reached out to Schiewe for comment, but has had no response.

Those who attended the Hamilton City Council wanted more than to simply express their concern about Schiewe’s display of weaponry at the costume party. Carlotta Grandstaff reported that she had inquired about the Hamilton council’s willingness to ban firearms in city parks, but learned that the passage of LR-130 in 2020 effectively prohibits municipalities from restricting the carrying of firearms in all but publicly owned and occupied buildings. Grandstaff said she then invited HD 86 Representative, David Bedey, to speak about the past legislation and whether a course or change would be possible.

Bedey, who did attend the council meeting, said that he was happy to do so after Grandstaff had, “brought this unfortunate incident,” to his attention and that he felt it was his duty to provide the requested legislative insight. He then gave the council a brief explanation of the legislative referendum, arguments that had been offered both for and against it, and the results of the vote. He reminded those in attendance that the referendum was passed by the voters of the state by wide margins, including in both Ravalli County and within Hamilton.

“It’s probably not remarkable to know that proponents of this saw this as a means to protect people’s 2nd Amendment rights in open areas, not in buildings,” said Bedey about LR 130. “But the other argument that I found persuasive was the necessity to have consistent firearms regulations across the state. The arguments against it were an argument that it diminished local control, that this should be handled at the local level, which I think is a good argument. But 2nd Amendment rights, being what they are, I think the majority of Montanans were persuaded to look at this a different way.”

Bedey gave the city council his honest assessment that any attempt to seek a change in state legislation would be unlikely to succeed.

“The statute could be amended, but I am not a politician who’s going to tell you what you want to hear,” he said. “Given the strong positive response from most people’s constituents, I think it’s highly unlikely there will be much of a chance of changing this particular statute in this particular legislature.” Bedey went on to list a number of priorities he sees for upcoming state legislation, including a correctional system that is over capacity, school funding and reauthorization of Medicaid expansion.

Bedey closed by acknowledging that, “people have a right to bear arms,” and that even so, he added, “I think it’s uncouth to show up and display arms at a public gathering.”

Later in the evening, Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely informed the council that he was unable to make a comment about the incident as it was still under active investigation.