Time to help fill the ’empty bowls’

Many people look forward to the annual Empty Bowls luncheon that takes place each fall. It’s a time to enjoy some delicious soup and support the clay artists of the valley, as well as supporting the local food banks which depend on community donations to help feed the hungry. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 9 at St. Francis Pastoral Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

This community fundraiser is unique! Potters from Clay Works! In the Bitterroot and other local clay studios have been making wonderful bowls all year. Lots of beautiful bowls have been made for the luncheon. Each person who attends gets to select a bowl to keep. Soups are provided by the following local restaurants: Bitterroot Brewing, Bouilla, The Edge, A Thaiger, Coffee Cup, BJ’s, The Stock Farm and Trapper Creek Job Corps. River Rising donates all of the butter needed. “The soup selections are extraordinary every year,” says Marilyn Morris, one of the organizers. “We really appreciate the continued support of these restaurants. We get to raise money for our local food banks and other food insecurity programs while eating awesome soups and bread.”

Artists have also made fall table decorations which will be for sale. You might want to make a list of people you want to say thank you to because there’s also a bake sale which is perfect for that! The proceeds from the bake sale benefits Clay Works!

“It takes a great group of community sponsors to put this luncheon together,” said Morris. “We want to thank Clay Works! for the continued support of our program. St. Francis Church and the Knights of Columbus are invaluable to the success of this luncheon. The amazing work the Knights of Columbus do in the kitchen is awesome!”

Morris said that with all the support they get, they are able to donate approximately $6,000 to local food banks each year.

“We all are helping with making sure people are fed,” said Morris.

Tickets for the luncheon are $30 and are available at Clay Works! and Chapter One bookstore in Hamilton. St. Francis Pastoral Center is located at 411 S. 5th in Hamilton.