Storage Unit Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given to the persons hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of liens in the amount of $170 and $750, Venture West Storage, LLC, located at 1008 Hwy 93 N. Victor, MT, 59875, will sell the contents of parking space P11 and storage unit F12, occupied by Donna Bishop and Dustin Tribby, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Venture West Storage, space P11 and unit F12 on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

BS 10-23-24.

