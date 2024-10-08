Stevensville’s Beames having record season

by Scott Sacry

Stevensville soccer striker David Beames is having a season for the ages. The ‘Jacket senior has 32 goals on the season, which is a school record, a Class A record, and an MHSA All Class record. The MHSA website has Kyle Sillars of Missoula Sentinel with the previous record of 31 goals and Cayden Ayers of Corvallis with 28 as the previous Class A record.

Stevensville’s head coach C.J. Clark said of Beames, “He works extremely hard, he’s probably one of the hardest working players I have ever seen. He has tons of speed and stamina, and just doesn’t give up or get tired. We are so proud of how well he is doing this year.”

“It wasn’t something that we were thinking about at the start of the season,” added Clark. “He just kept scoring goals. But he’s not selfish at all; if he sees that someone else has a better shot, he makes the pass.” Beames is currently 3rd in Class A with 10 assists.

Of course, to score goals in soccer it helps to have a good team and people to get you the ball. Stevensville has both. The ‘Jackets are 9-1 on the season and they have a strong, talented team. Evan Montague, Umar Sodagar, Anton Ptok, Mario Garcia, and Spencer Moore are all near the top of the state with assists. Montague is second in Class A with 14 assists.

“Beames and Evan play great together,” said Clark. “Evan is one of the state leaders in assists, and is great at setting up Beames and his teammates.”

Beames will have a chance to add to his record as Stevensville played its last regular season game against Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 8th.