RC Board of Health Hearing – Chaffin Variance

Legal Notice



The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive public comment on a variance requested by Janet Chaffin for the Property at 416 N Grant Lane, Hamilton, Parcel # 827200. The applicant is requesting a variance from the requirement of a minimum of 48 inches of natural soil from ground level to seasonal high groundwater level and allow for an increase in use for an Existing Wastewater Treatment System. Property description: GRANTSDALE ACRES, LOT 5, 1.00 ACRE.

Information describing the variance request is available for inspection on November 6, 2024, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Building located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton. The public may comment verbally or in writing, at the meeting or online. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said variance request.

BS 10-30, 11-6-24.

MNAXLP