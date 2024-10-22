Petition Hearing – Nixon

William J. Nelson, Esq.
Nelson Law Office PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406) 363-3181
email: wmziplip@gmail.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PENNY EILEEN NIXON, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-2024-109
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING OF PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF
HEIRS, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND FOR SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JESSI L. JESSOP has filed in the above court and cause a Petition for adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, and the appointment of Jessi L. Jessop as Personal Representative and for supervised administration of said estate. For further information the Petition, as filed, may be examined in the office of the clerk of the above Court.
Hearing upon said Petition will be held in said Court at the courtroom in the courthouse at Hamilton, Montana on the 20th day of November 2024 at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at which time all interested persons may appear and object.
DATED this 18th day of October 2024.
/s/ Jessi L. Jessop
Petitioner
BS 10-23, 10-30, 11-6-24.
MNAXLP
