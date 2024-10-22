Notice to Creditors – Johnson

William J. Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

email: wmziplip@gmail.com

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: PHILLIP F. JOHNSON, Deceased.



Cause No. DP-41-2024-117

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Shelby Heinz, return receipt requested, c/o Nelson Law Office PLLC , 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 18th day of October 2024.

/s/ Shelby Heinz

Personal Representative

BS 10-23, 10-30, 11-6-24.

MNAXLP