Notice to Creditors – Burnham

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LAUREL C. BURNHAM, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-41-2024-0000116-IT

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Barbara A. Burnham has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Barbara A. Burnham, PO Box 444, Darby, MT 59829, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

/s/ Barbara A. Burnham

Personal Representative

