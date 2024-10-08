Kovatch wins Florence Community Service Award

At a ceremony on September 14th, hosted by Backyard Tap House owners Chris and Tessa Lynn, the Florence Civic Club presented its 2024 Community Service Award to Christopher Kovatch.

Kovatch, parent of a Lady Falcon athlete, recognized the need to rebuild the Florence-Carlton High School softball facility. He secured funds through private non-profit grants and local businesses. Professional contractors and labor volunteers in the Florence community donated time and materials. In addition to building a facility worthy of hosting the Montana State Softball Championships (which Florence girls won), the crew developed a multi-use field used by the football team and Physical Education classes. The sports complex parking lot was also upgraded.

Kovatch’s enthusiasm for hockey and ice skating moved him to build the Florence Ice Rink.

Kovatch also approached the Ravalli County Florence Park District board, where he brought forward the need and supplied the energy and leadership skills to secure their approval and initial funding of Hide-out Mountain Playground. The Florence Volunteer Fire Department was and continues to be instrumental in the success of this great family-friendly facility, as well as many other community volunteers.

The Florence Civic Club chose to recognize Kovatch with the 2024 Community Service Award, given in grateful appreciation for his years of service to the community of Florence.