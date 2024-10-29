Hearing on Name Change – Reynoso

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Michelle Reynoso, Michelle Reynoso, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000392-NC

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Michelle Josefina Reynoso to Michelle Josefina Sorenson-Brown..

The hearing will be on December 4, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 23rd day of October, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 10-30, 11-6, 11-13, 11-20-24.

MNAXLP