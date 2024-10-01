Floodplain Permit Application – Weitzel

OG-24-09-384

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on an after-the-fact floodplain permit for the placement of fill and construction of landscape berms within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Paul and Kathleen Weitzel, Trustees. The project is located at 3712 US Highway 93 North, Stevensville, in Section 28, T09N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4 th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov ) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16th, 2024. Reference application #FA-24-15.

BS 10-2-24.

MNAXLP