Floodplain Permit Application FA-24-14

OG-24-10-407

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain permit application FA-24-12 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Mike Sass of MTS Trust. The project is proposing to construct a residence with an attached garage, replace an existing wooden bridge that crosses an irrigation ditch, install a driveway and connect the residence to proposed utilities that exist or will be installed outside the FEMA regulated floodplain such as well and septic. The property is located at

3110 US Highway 93 S, Darby, MT in Section 02, Township 03 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. All construction will be completed in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations and will be located within the FEMA Flood Fringe area of the floodplain. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov ) and must be received by October 30th, 2024. (Reference Application #FA-24-14).

BS 10-16-24.

MNAXLP