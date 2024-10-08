Daly Mansion new executive director and Tammany Trot

by John Dowd

The Daly Mansion is gearing up for the Fifth Annual Tammany Trot race event, and the excitement is mounting, especially with help from the new executive director.

Courtney Hartelius started as the new executive director for the Daly Mansion on September 9. She has a lot of history with the Mansion that she is excited to bring to fruition in her new position. Hartelius started working as a tour guide at the Mansion in 2015, and was hired as the events coordinator there in 2018. She is also notable in the Bitterroot Valley for having been brought on as executive assistant for the Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

She worked with the Chamber until this year, right before taking on the job as executive director for the Daly Mansion. For her, it has always been a goal to work for a museum or historic location. The job with the Daly Mansion is more than a dream come true. She got a degree in classical history and minored in anthropology, focusing on “what you would do in museums and working with people,” she described.

Hartelius loves the mission of the Mansion, to both preserve the history and to engage with the public, bringing history to the people in meaningful and proactive ways. Her goals with the Mansion include, “continuing to work on preserving its history,” and helping people to realize that the Daly Mansion “really is an asset to the community and the valley because of its history, and a symbol of where Hamilton came from.”

Hartelius spoke of her time with the Chamber, saying, “it’s been great,” and that she is going to miss the people. She added that she is extremely grateful for everything she learned, saying that her time with the Chamber “was exponential as far as preparing me for a role like this.” With the Mansion, she said her previous position there gave her a “good foundation on the inner-workings of the museum.”

Quickly approaching is the Tammany Trot, which will take place on Saturday, October 12. The event is a 5K trail run and 1K fun run, meant to raise money for the Daly Mansion. This year, the Mansion was hit hard by the wind storms in August. The goal will be to raise money for the repairs and cleanup of the historic trees that were damaged and taken down by the storm. According to Hartelius, the storm damaged and uprooted numerous trees on the property, and she estimates they likely lost around 10 of the historic trees. Much of the damage was on the front lane, among the linden trees.

The Trot had 100 participants last year, but Hartelius said she hopes to draw a bigger crowd this year to help achieve the mission. The runs will take place on the grounds and through the neighboring Historic Bitter Root Stock Farm.

Race signups are available online, through the Daly Mansion website, as well as on the day of the run. Hartelius added that signups will also be allowed at a pint night on Friday, October 11. The pint night will be hosted at Fin’s Tap House, 352 Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis, which will serve as a swag-bag handout for race participants.

As for race day, Wings Program Inc., a horse rescue, will be there Saturday, showing off some of their rescued mini horses. There will be a trumpeter from the Bitterroot Community Band present to open the race and more will be available to the community to enjoy on race day.

Race participation is $35 for adults, $10 for youth and ages 9 and under can race for free. Winners will receive engraved pint glasses and all finishers will get medals. Winners of the fun run, ages 13 and under, will receive pumpkin carving kits. Hartelius said she was grateful to the business sponsors.

Hartelius also wanted to invite the community to the upcoming trunk or treat, which is a free event. It will be held Sunday, October 27 on the mansion grounds from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“October really is about engaging with the community and getting them to explore and engage with the grounds in fun seasonal ways,” said Hartelius. More information on the Daly Mansion and on their events, is available on their website, dalymansion.org, or on their Facebook.