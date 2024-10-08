Corvallis boys, Hamilton’s Burnett, 3rd at State

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis boys golf team of Brady Powell, Tate Jessop, Tag Jessop, and Dylan Wirt took home the 3rd Place trophy and Hamilton’s Cameron Burnett took 3rd in the girls individual competition at the Class A State golf tournament in Polson on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Corvallis boys were in 4th place after day one on Friday, but rallied on Saturday, as they shot the lowest team score of the day to earn 3rd place.

Individually for the boys, Hamilton’s Tyce O’Connell shot a 146 (+2) to take 6th place. Corvallis’ Tate Jessop and Brady Powell tied for 8th place, both shooting 149 (+5). Corvallis’ Tag Jessop took 12th (+8) and Dylan Wirt took 16th (+12).

Individually for the girls, besides Burnett’s 3rd pace finish, Hamilton’s Bryn Cianflone tied for 12th.

In the girls team standings, the Hamilton team of Burnett, Cianflone, Heather Beerman, and Haley Weber placed 5th.