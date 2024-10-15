Budget Amendment Hearings – Stevensville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FY23-24 BUDGET AMENDMENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on OCTOBER 24, 2024, at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding budget amendments for the FY23-24 Budget. Review of the Budget Amendments will be available October 16, 2024.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the budget amendments. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email townclerk@townofstevensville.gov or mail to: Town of Stevensville, Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on October 24, 2024. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

