Amended Notice to Creditors – Lloyd

Megan S. Winderl

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

99 Marcus Street, 3rd FL

Hamilton, MT 59840

meganw@cwlawmt.com

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of CORINNE LEE LLOYD, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-41-2024-000000037

Dept No. 1

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to ASHLEY DAWN LLOYD or CHELSEA RAE LLOYD, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus Street, 3rd FL, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 17th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Ashley Dawn Lloyd

/s/ Chelsea Rae Lloyd

CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C.

By: Megan S. Winderl

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

BS 10-2, 20-9, 10-16-24.