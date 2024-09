PUBLIC NOTICE

The Burnt Fork Water Commission will hold its final meeting of the 2024 irrigation season on October 1, 2024 at 7:00 pm at Jay Meyer’s shop (3651 Meyer Lane). Help finding the meeting site will be available as you approach the address. If you have agenda items for the meeting, please call Jay Meyer at 406-207-7808 before the meeting.

BS 9-11, 9-25-24.