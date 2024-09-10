Hearing – Stevensville Budget

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FY24-25 PRELIMINARY BUDGET

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 @ 6:30

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on SEPTEMBER 26, 2024, at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the preliminary FY24-25 Budget. Review of the Preliminary Budget will be available September 18, 2024.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email to townclerk@townofstevensville.com<mailto:townclerk@townofstevensville.com><mail to: Town of Stevensville, Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on September 26, 2024. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 9-11, 9-18-24.

MNAXLP