Hearing on Name Change – Korman

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kellie Kay Jones, Kellie Kay Korman, Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000282-NC
Dept. 2 Judge Lint
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kellie Kay Jones to Kellie Kay Korman.
The hearing will be on October 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 19th day of September, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Barbara Beavers
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 9-25, 10-2, 10-9, 10-16-24.
MNAXLP
