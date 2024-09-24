Hearing on Name Change – Korman

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kellie Kay Jones, Kellie Kay Korman, Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-41-2024-0000282-NC

Dept. 2 Judge Lint

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Kellie Kay Jones to Kellie Kay Korman.

The hearing will be on October 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 19th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

