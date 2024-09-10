Hearing on Name Change – Blatter

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Ronda Kaye Blatter, Ronda Kaye Blatter, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-24-338
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Ronda Kaye Blatter to Ronda Kaye Kulczyk.
The hearing will be on October 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 3rd day of September, 2024.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk
BS 9-11, 9-18, 9-215, 10-2-24.
