Hearing on Name Change – Blatter

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Ronda Kaye Blatter, Ronda Kaye Blatter, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-24-338

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a name change from Ronda Kaye Blatter to Ronda Kaye Kulczyk.

The hearing will be on October 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 3rd day of September, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk

