Hearing – Darby Fire District Annexation

PUBLIC HEARING

Annexation of Property Into the Darby Rural Fire District (Application No. 219)

THE RAVALLI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:30 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S. 4 th Street (3 rd floor) Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to hear a petition by Vara McGarrell for Parcel #1052590; that her property be annexed into the Darby Rural Fire District with decision by Resolution.

BS 9-11, 9-18-24.

