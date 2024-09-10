Hearing – Darby community development needs

PUBLIC HEARING

The Darby Town Council will hold a public hearing for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the Town’s overall community development needs (public facilities, economic development, and housing needs), including the needs of low and moderate income persons. The Town of Darby will also seek the views of citizens on the activities that should be undertaken to meet the identified needs and their relative priority. The Town may apply for funding from the Montana Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program (federal funding administered by the Montana Department of Commerce) and other state and federal funding sources to deal with local housing, public facilities, or other community needs and would like comments or suggestions from local citizens regarding the Town’s needs and the type of projects which should be considered.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing before 5:00pm on September 25th.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit suggestions should contact Paul Simonich, Triple Tree Engineering, (406) 431-8209.

The hearing will be held at:

Darby Town Hall

101 East Tanner Avenue

September 24, 2024

6:00PM

BS 9-11, 9-18-24.

MNAXLP