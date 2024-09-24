Estate Sale – Stevensville

ESTATE SALE
– Like 9 Stores! Crazy Fun!
293 Willow Way, Stevi (Creekside)
9/26 – 9 to 4 (prices firm), 9/27 – 9 to 3, 9/28 – 9 to 2, 9/29 – 10 to 1 (½ price).
1 = Kitchen Store-sm. Appliances, 7 dishes sets including Pioneer Woman, pottery, etc. 2 = Craft Store- beading, quilting, leather, needle point, painting items, etc.
3 = Women’s Clothing- S-M.
4 = Movie & Music store- over 400 DVD’s & CD’s.
5 = Art Gallery- lg. framed, beautiful prints & original art.
6 = Book Store.
7 = Furniture Store- bookshelves, bed, dressers, TV, china cupboard drop leaf table, decor, etc.
8 = Outdoor Store- riding lawn & push mowers, BBQ, picnic table, outdoor furniture, lawn care items, etc.
9 = Antique Store- collectibles abound.
Plus an electric wheelchair & more! A few items are NFS, but there is an immense amount for sale! Plan on staying for hours! NO EARLIES, CASH
Leave a Reply